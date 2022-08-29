Giverny Capital Inc. Has $28.74 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.14. 332,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,449,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $208.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.