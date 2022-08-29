Giverny Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for about 6.1% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.35% of AMETEK worth $107,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

AMETEK Price Performance

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

