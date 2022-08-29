Giles Woodgate Buys 100,000 Shares of GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Stock

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Rating) insider Giles Woodgate purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$91,500.00 ($63,986.01).

GDI Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get GDI Property Group alerts:

GDI Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from GDI Property Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. GDI Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

GDI Property Group Company Profile

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.