Ghost Hits Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, Ghost has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.0947 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,191.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00134426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085093 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,351,841 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.