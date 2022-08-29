GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $14.96

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $14.29. GH Research shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GH Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $717.90 million, a P/E ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 36.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.