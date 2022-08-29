GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $14.96

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRSGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $14.29. GH Research shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GH Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

GH Research Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $717.90 million, a P/E ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 36.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

