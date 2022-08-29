Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down to $26.93

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 26.93, but opened at 25.28. Getty Images shares last traded at 24.31, with a volume of 5,196 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GETY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

