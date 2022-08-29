GET Protocol (GET) Market Capitalization Tops $17.69 Million

GET Protocol (GET) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.69 million and $18,232.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00007692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003999 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00132111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085476 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

