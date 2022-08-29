George L. Holm Sells 32,904 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $50.36. 789,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,021. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

