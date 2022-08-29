GeoDB (GEO) Hits Market Cap of $445,749.57

GeoDB (GEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $445,749.57 and approximately $2,844.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003955 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00129955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00087886 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,271,419 coins. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.