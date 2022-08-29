General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $72.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $76.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.