Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

GBERY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $46.78. 22,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,987. Geberit has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.67.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

