GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 5.2%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.49 and last traded at $27.57. Approximately 18,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,605,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.97.

GDS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GDS by 836.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

