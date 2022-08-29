GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

GDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GDS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.97.

GDS Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDS opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.77. GDS has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDS Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in GDS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 207.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in GDS by 11.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

