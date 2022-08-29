Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Short Interest Up 57.0% in August

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the July 31st total of 64,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 462,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 87,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 62,283 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 467,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 3,643.9% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 97,328 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHAC stock remained flat at $9.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

