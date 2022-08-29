Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $50.15. 10,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,098. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

