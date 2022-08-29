Gains Associates Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.96 Million (GAINS)

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Gains Associates has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gains Associates has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $99,229.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gains Associates coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 595.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.84 or 0.02150226 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00843121 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Gains Associates Coin Profile
Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.
Buying and Selling Gains Associates
