G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Short Interest Up 85.5% in August

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the July 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

OTCMKTS:GZTGF remained flat at $7.79 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. G City has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

