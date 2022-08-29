G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Short Interest Up 85.5% in August

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the July 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.
G City Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GZTGF remained flat at $7.79 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. G City has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $10.85.
About G City
