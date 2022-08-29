FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Insider Sells $60,997.50 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cook sold 13,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $60,997.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Patrick Cook sold 37,832 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $163,055.92.

On Thursday, August 18th, Patrick Cook sold 175,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $798,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $45,315.52.

FTC Solar Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.35. 673,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,309. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $442.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.32. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.