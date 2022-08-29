Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
FRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
FRO stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.80 and a beta of 0.19. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Frontline by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 960,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after buying an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
