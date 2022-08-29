Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $58.69 on Thursday. Freedom has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

