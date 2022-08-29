Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Update

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Stock Performance

FLAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 12,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 150.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 249,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,392,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,193,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Company Profile

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

