Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 35 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $262,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $433.45. 33,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,257. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.57. The firm has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

