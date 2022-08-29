Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Pfizer by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

PFE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.57. 623,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,319,250. The company has a market cap of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

