Founders Financial Alliance LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.16. 464,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,598,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

