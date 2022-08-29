Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,657,360 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

