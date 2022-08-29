Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $526,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,463,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after purchasing an additional 49,254 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.35. 18,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,200. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

