Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,826,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Swmg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

BATS USMV traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.99. 2,241,529 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57.

