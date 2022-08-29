Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,530 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,955,000 after purchasing an additional 199,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares in the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,087,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 380,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.65. 9,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,202. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.33. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

