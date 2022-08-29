Founders Financial Alliance LLC Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $518.37. 40,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,186. The company has a market cap of $209.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $517.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

