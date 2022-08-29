Founders Financial Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,526 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,880. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

