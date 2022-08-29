Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 3,410 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,872,000 after buying an additional 1,381,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,669,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after buying an additional 511,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 271,406 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 400,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 126,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 386,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 107,816 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DIVO traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.39. 369,703 shares of the stock were exchanged. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69.

