Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,300,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

FRLA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.13. 200,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,094. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

