Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for about 2.4% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.44% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $43,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.98. 10,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

