Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

FTV stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $713,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 133.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

