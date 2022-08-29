FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 37,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,104. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.46 and its 200-day moving average is $234.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $145.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.