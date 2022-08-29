FORA Capital LLC Purchases 24,791 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 464.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,126 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 0.7% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.74.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,657. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.05 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

