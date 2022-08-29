FORA Capital LLC Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,867 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,614,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 136,660 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,673.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 352,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 347,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,555,389 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $232,234,000 after purchasing an additional 272,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,429,802 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,118,000 after buying an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $31.77. 513,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,282,230. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

