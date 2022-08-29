FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,248,000 after buying an additional 265,822 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,625,000 after buying an additional 195,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $416.91. 24,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,844. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.60. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

