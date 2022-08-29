FORA Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 396.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 224,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,349,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 12.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

