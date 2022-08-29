FORA Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 949.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,443 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 1.0% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after acquiring an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after acquiring an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $6.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.00. 44,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.41 and its 200-day moving average is $241.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $143.63 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.47.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

