FORA Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 0.7% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.1% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.05. 212,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,994,396. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

