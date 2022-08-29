FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 65,260 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,896. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

