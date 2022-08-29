FORA Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,481,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,600 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $93.29. 42,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

