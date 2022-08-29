Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Gap Down to $40.54

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.54, but opened at $39.01. Focus Financial Partners shares last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,968 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $111,859,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,112 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 468,354 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Focus Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.