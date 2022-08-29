Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Holdings Boosted by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,296,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,756,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,775,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.16.

Five9 Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $186.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,066.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,299,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

