Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 780,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,480 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $79,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 267,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,115,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 20.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 75,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.02. 25,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,759. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

