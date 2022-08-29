First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Down 62.3% in August

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the July 31st total of 507,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEP traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 80,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,215. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $45.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.768 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEP. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $439,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,687,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 73,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $721,000.

