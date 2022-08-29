First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 553,672 shares.The stock last traded at $141.69 and had previously closed at $141.72.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.44.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.