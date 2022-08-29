First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the July 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 60,506 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $33.05. 2,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,346. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $37.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%.

