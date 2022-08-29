First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Separately, Raymond James lowered First Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
First Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:THFF opened at $47.22 on Thursday. First Financial has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $568.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter valued at $10,634,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 585.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 176,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Financial by 42.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
