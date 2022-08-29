First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered First Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $47.22 on Thursday. First Financial has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $568.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. First Financial had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter valued at $10,634,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 585.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 176,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Financial by 42.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.